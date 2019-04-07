  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Border Security, Department of Homeland Security, Immigration, President Donald Trump, resignation, Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen


WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is resigning, President Trump announced in a tweet Sunday.

CBS News first reported Nielsen’s impending departure, which Mr. Trump announced after a 5 p.m. meeting at the White House.

United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kirstjen Nielsen, center, administers the oath of citizenship to five people as U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right look on during a naturalization ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 19, 2019. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan will serve as acting DHS secretary, the president announced.

“Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service,” Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday. “…I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary for @DHSgov. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!”

