FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a man who fired his gun at an armed security guard outside the Electric Cowboy at 8740 Camp Bowie Blvd. and then became ill.

The security guard fired back, but no one was struck and the suspect surrendered to officers without further violence.

Police said the incident started around 2:30 a.m. when the suspect got into an argument with someone and ended up exchanging gunfire with the security guard.

Police said the suspect became ill while in police custody and MedStar was called to the scene to take him to a hospital where he is in serious condition.