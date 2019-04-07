  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

by Erin Jones | CBS 11
Filed Under:Atmos Energy, DFW News, Linda Rogers, natural gas explosion, soil testing, State Representative Rafael Anchia, Texas House Energy Resources Committee, Texas Legislature, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been more than a year since a natural gas explosion killed a 12-year-old girl inside her northwest Dallas home.

On Monday, three bills aimed at trying to prevent future tragedies like this will be heard in a Texas House committee.

Linda Michellita Rogers

Atmos Energy said heavy rains and shifting soil caused the natural gas explosion that claimed the life of Linda Rogers last February.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now testing that theory.

Drilling by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Dallas for soil testing (CBS 11)

In the last year, Atmos has replaced 98 miles of pipes.

The explosion happened in State Representative Rafael Anchia’s district. He’s authored the three bills that will be heard in the Texas House Energy Resources Committee at 2:00 p.m.

House Bill 864 would would would force gas companies to notify the Texas Railroad Commission within an hour of incidents that result in injuries, property damage or significant unintentional gas loss.

House Bill 866 aims to have gas companies replace at-risk pipes a much faster pace.

House Bill 868 would alert the public if gas is leaking underneath them through a mapping system.

The goal of these bills is to increase transparency from natural gas companies.

“That shouldn’t be happening anywhere, much less a wealthy community like here in Dallas,” Rep. Anchia told CBS 11 back in January.

 

