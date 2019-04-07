  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:classes cancelled, College Basketball, men's basketball team, national title game, Texas News, Texas Tech University


LUBBOCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Tech University has cancelled all classes after 5:00 p.m. Monday and all day Tuesday, due to the Red Raiders men’s basketball team competing for a National Championship in college basketball Monday night against Virginia.

The University tweeted a news release on on Sunday and said, “With playing for a National Championship Monday night, classes after 5 p.m. on Monday and all day Tuesday have been canceled.”

Texas Tech defeated Michigan State Saturday night to advance to the national title game for the first time in the school’s men’s basketball history.

Texas Tech University campus (Texas Tech website)

Texas Tech Fans Set Fires, Flip Car In Lubbock After Final Four Victory

