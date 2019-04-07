



– Texas Tech University has cancelled all classes after 5:00 p.m. Monday and all day Tuesday, due to the Red Raiders men’s basketball team competing for a National Championship in college basketball Monday night against Virginia.

The University tweeted a news release on on Sunday and said, “With @ TexasTechMBB playing for a National Championship Monday night, classes after 5 p.m. on Monday and all day Tuesday have been canceled.”

With @TexasTechMBB playing for a National Championship Monday night, classes after 5 p.m. on Monday and all day Tuesday have been canceled. Please see the attached memo for specific details. pic.twitter.com/rLbhXhbsTk — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) April 7, 2019

Texas Tech defeated Michigan State Saturday night to advance to the national title game for the first time in the school’s men’s basketball history.

