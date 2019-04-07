



– TxDOT and departments of transportation across the country are launching a week-long campaign aimed at saving lives in construction zones on roads and highways.

National Work Zone Awareness Week runs Monday, April 8 through Friday, April 12.

During this time, TxDOT will be partnering with law enforcement and safety advocates to ask drivers to stay alert and slow down when driving through work zones on Texas roadways.

TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign includes tips on driving safely though road maintenance & construction zones in the Lone Star State.

In 2018, Texas saw 25,162 work zone traffic crashes, resulting in 161 fatalities and 684 serious injuries. Of those fatalities, 84 percent were motorists or their passengers, TxDOT said in a news release Sunday.

At any given time, Texas has as many as 3,000 active work zones across the 80,000 miles of road TxDOT maintains.

Since the leading causes of work zone crashes in Texas are speeding and driver inattention, TxDOT is asking people behind the wheel to avoid distractions and put their phones away, obey road crew flaggers, slow down and follow posted work zone speed limits.

To safeguard roadside crews and first responders, the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law also requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted limit when they see flashing blue or amber lights on a TxDOT vehicle, emergency vehicle, tow truck, or law enforcement stopped on the roadside or shoulder.

Not doing so can result in a fine of up to $2,000.