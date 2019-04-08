



– On Wednesday Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to Mountain Creek Lake after a body was discovered in the water. Today that body was identified as missing Grand Prairie mother Weltzin Garcia.

A kayaker found the body and called 911. The official identification was done by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was on February 5 when Garcia and her estranged boyfriend, Alfonso Hernandez, both vanished. Hernandez was found dead days later in White Rock Lake. The 28-year-old man’s car was found abandoned near White Rock Lake hours after the couple was reported missing. A dive team recovered his body from the lake on February 16.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez, for a domestic violence, just before the two went missing.

Family members had suspected Garcia was the victim of a murder-suicide, but on Friday her twin sister, Atziry, told CBS 11 News she believed her sister was still alive.

“People go missing every day and girls go missing every day and they don’t know where they are,” Atziry Garcia said. “Maybe my sister is one of those girls.”

The family was notified before investigators announced that the body found at Mountain Creek Lake was Garcia’s.

Garcia and Hernandez have two children together.