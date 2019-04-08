MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The tortillas are flying at U.S. Bank Stadium.

One of them even landed on the floor.

Texas Tech fans typically fling tortillas around at football games, but a whole bunch of them were smuggled into the student section at the national title game.

The one that landed on the floor came after Texas Tech ripped off a 19-4 run to take a 25-21 lead.

Most of them were being tossed into the air, but the one that hit the elevated floor caused a stoppage in play and a reminder from the public address announcer not to throw things on the court.

Ty Jerome’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Virginia a three-point lead going into the locker room.

The Cavaliers and Texas Tech played to a stalemate most of the first half before Jerome buried a dead-on 3 to send coach Tony Bennett’s team into the locker room with a 32-29 lead.

The second half could be decided by which star shows up.

Virginia’s best NBA prospect, DeAndre Hunter, missed his first seven shots before getting a nifty up-and-under to go with 90 seconds left in the half. Tech counterpart Jarrett Culver, a projected lottery pick, is 0 for 6 from the field and has just three points in 17 minutes.

Kyle Guy leads the Cavs with 10 points. Davide Morretti and Brandone Francis have eight apiece for the Red Raiders.

