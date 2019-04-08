  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    10:30 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:05 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:07 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:07 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Basketball, March Madness, Men's National Championship Game, NCAA, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Virginia Cavaliers

MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The tortillas are flying at U.S. Bank Stadium.

One of them even landed on the floor.

Texas Tech fans typically fling tortillas around at football games, but a whole bunch of them were smuggled into the student section at the national title game.

The one that landed on the floor came after Texas Tech ripped off a 19-4 run to take a 25-21 lead.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders bench reacts to the play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during the 2019 NCAA men’s Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Most of them were being tossed into the air, but the one that hit the elevated floor caused a stoppage in play and a reminder from the public address announcer not to throw things on the court.

Jarrett Culver #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders attempts a shot against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during the 2019 NCAA men’s Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ty Jerome’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Virginia a three-point lead going into the locker room.

The Cavaliers and Texas Tech played to a stalemate most of the first half before Jerome buried a dead-on 3 to send coach Tony Bennett’s team into the locker room with a 32-29 lead.

The second half could be decided by which star shows up.

Virginia’s best NBA prospect, DeAndre Hunter, missed his first seven shots before getting a nifty up-and-under to go with 90 seconds left in the half. Tech counterpart Jarrett Culver, a projected lottery pick, is 0 for 6 from the field and has just three points in 17 minutes.

Kyle Guy leads the Cavs with 10 points. Davide Morretti and Brandone Francis have eight apiece for the Red Raiders.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s