ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the college basketball season wraps up Monday night, we’re introducing you to the UT Arlington Movin’ Mavs wheelchair basketball team.

There may not be any double-dribbling or carrying, and instead of running, wheelchairs move up and down the court.

But players will be the first to tell you – there are a lot of similarities between wheelchair basketball and basketball.

“It is a highly skilled game. These are high-level athletes. A lot of them are going on to do high-level things like the Paralympics or playing professionally overseas,” says Juan Soto, the Movin’ Mavs volunteer assistant coach.

Wheelchair basketball came to UTA as a recreational sport back in 1976.

More than a decade later, the Movin’ Mavs started intercollegiate play, and now they have eight national championships.

Freshman Isaac Hummer is learning what it takes to transition from the high school to collegiate level.

“Trying to figure that out was a whole lot harder, but now it’s great,” he says.

Hummer gets to play alongside his brother, as both made the journey from their home in Indiana for a chance to play hoops in North Texas.

“I’ve come through a lot. My brother has, too. He’s worked at it, so I’m proud of him,” Hummer says.

This year, the Movin’ Mavs finished third in the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament – the sport’s version of the Final Four.

The Movin’ Mavs women’s team went to the national championship game last month, but came up short against Alabama in overtime.