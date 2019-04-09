  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys announced their 2019 NFL preseason opponents on Tuesday.

The Cowboys will begin the preseason on the road at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 (Aug. 8-10).

The team will then travel to Honolulu, Hawaii, for the second preseason game against the LA Rams at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, August 17.

The game will mark the first time the NFL has played an exhibition game at Aloha Stadium since 1976, when the San Francisco 49ers faced the San Diego Chargers.

It will also be the 36th neutral site preseason contest for the Cowboys, and mark the first time Dallas has played outside the contiguous United States since 2001 in Mexico City, Mexico – vs. Oakland (8/27).

Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys huddles with the team during a preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys will return home for the next two games at AT&T Stadium, hosting the Houston Texans in Week 3 (Aug. 22-24) and then rounding out their preseason slate against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – historically on a Thursday (Aug. 29).

Dates and times for the non-nationally televised preseason games have not yet been determined.

The NFL has not released the 2019 regular season schedule at this time.

Training camp dates will be announced at a later date.

 

