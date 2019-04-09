FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department is heaping praise on a civilian who helped officers during a “dangerous struggle.”

Police said on Saturday, April 6, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3400 block of Cimarron Trail.

There the officers cam across two people One was armed.

As the officers attempted to detain them, the subjects resisted.

Soon after, the officers were involved in “a dangerous struggle and were entangled with an unsecured weapon.”

The Fort Worth Police Department wrote:

“Mr. James Walker, you were able to show empathy and concern for everyone involved. Based on your experience and awareness, you came to the aid of officers in need by tactically assisting in the arrest process. Two officers went home safely to their loved ones thanks to your efforts on that day. Mr. Walker, you truly have a guardian spirit, and for this, the City of Fort Worth and Fort Worth Police Department commends you (and thanks you) for your actions.”

The suspects were ultimately arrested.