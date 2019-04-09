NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – McDonald’s wants to help students get off to a strong start as they get ready to take the STAAR (State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness) exam.

The fast food chain is offering free breakfast for 3rd to 8th grade students and teachers today from from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The free breakfast choices includes either an Egg White Delight McMuffin or fruit and maple oatmeal, apple juice or 1% low fat milk and apple slices.

The offer requires students to go inside the restaurant to receive the breakfast and they must be accompanied by an adult. Teachers taking advantage of the free breakfast offer must simply show their school identification.