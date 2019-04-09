



Project 4031 provides assistance to terminally ill children and adults with a life expectancy of six months or less by helping struggling families meet basic needs through financial support, fulfilling last dreams, and providing medical equipment to international outreach projects.

The founders of Project 4031 share with us (see above) how they hope to strengthen end-of-life stories through our three service areas.

Meet the Davis family and hear how Project 4031 helped pull off a magical last birthday party.

While there are many needs in the United States, Project 4031 also serves international hospice and palliative care organizations that need equipment and supplies.

Project 4031 relies heavily on the support of volunteers in our community.