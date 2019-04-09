DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas businesses came together for an event in Richardson in an effort to get more students interested in math and science.

Four-hundred sixth grade students participated in STEM in the Schoolyard at Berkner High School.

Volunteers from Texas Instruments and the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas led the students through interactive demonstrations in circuitry, coding and robotics.

Recent statistics reveal fewer than half of all Dallas ISD students meet minimum state standards in math and science.

Texas Instruments’ CEO said his company wants to address the shortfall in technology talent with events like this.

“We see it as a company as an opportunity. It’s about making sure we get kids excited about math and science or STEM at early ages. Because once you get that spark lit, they can carry with them for life,”said Rich Templeton with Texas Instruments.

One-hundred-eighty corporate volunteers from a several financial, real estate and utility companies helped with the event as well.