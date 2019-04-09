NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Lee Dorsey (born December 24, 1924 and died December 1, 1986) was a pop music/R&B singer from New Orleans during the 1960’s. He was a childhood friend of Fats Domino before moving to Portland, Oregon in the 1930’s. He served in the Navy and started a career as a boxer under the name, “Kid Chocolate.” He returned to New Orleans in the mid 1950’s, and opened an auto repair business while singing in nightclubs.

He started recording songs in the late 1950’s but by 1961, he had his first hit, “Ya Ya” which is today’s featured song. All told, he charted five times on Billboard, with “Ya Ya” and “Working In A Coal Mine” from 1966 being his most successful songs.

Dorsey wrote “Ya Ya” along with Clarence Lewis, Morgan Robinson, and Morris Levy, inspired by a children’s nursery rhyme. Running 2:25 on the Fury Records label, the lyrics go like this:

Oh, well, I’m sittin’ here, la, la

Waiting for my ya ya

Uh huh, uh huh

I’m sittin’ here, la, la

Waiting for my ya ya

Uh huh, uh huh

It may sound funny

But I don’t believe she’s comin’

Uh huh, uh huh

Baby, honey, don’t leave me worried

Uh huh, uh huh

Ye, baby, honey, don’t leave me worried

Uh huh

You know that I love you

Oh, how I love you

Uh huh, uh huh

Ya-Ya hit #7 on the Billboard Top 40 chart but was a #1 hit on the Billboard R&B charts. The song was part of the 1973 motion picture “American Graffiti”.

You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 50’s On 5 and occasionally on SIRIUS XM 60s On 6 when Cousin Bruce Morrow is on the air!

Enjoy the clip (up above) from ABC‘s “Where The Action Is” from September 26, 1966.