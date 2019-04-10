



I just wasn’t going to walk away and let them get hurt, or those young men get hurt, because they clearly didn’t want to hurt anybody. They didn’t hurt anybody, and its just one of those situations where you listen to what God tells you to do,” said Jim Walker.

The incident happened on the west side of Fort Worth outside a bank on Camp Bowie Boulevard on Saturday, April 6.

Police responded to a call about shots fired by a couple of teenagers. As officers approached them, police realized the 17-year-old had a Glock 22 in his waistband. It was loaded.

When officers started to detain the boys, they started fighting back.

At that point, police not only had two suspects to control, there was a loaded weapon they hadn’t been able to secure yet.

That’s when Walker came out of the bank and asked if they needed help.

They didn’t say “yes” right away, but as the struggle continued, Walker jumped on top of the 17-year-old, holding him down on the ground well enough that one officer could get up and put the gun away.

Police said one of the boys later admitted they had been firing the gun in the area.