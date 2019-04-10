



Known as the “comic-con for sports,” SportsCon is launching in Dallas this July and is expected to bring in high-profile athletes from all over the nation into one place.

According to the press release, SportsCon was created from Tony Romo and Ezekiel Elliott’s National Fantasy Football Convention, which took place in North Texas the last two years. This convention was focused on fantasy football and fans could interact with players and personalities.

Officials say SportsCon is looking at the bigger picture, however.

“After listening to fans, attendees, players, and sponsors, it was clear that everyone wanted more. They wanted more sports, more players, more companies and even more access. We really had no choice but to expand in a major way,” SportsCon CEO Andy Alberth said.

The new convention will feature athletes from different sports and will have two football fields, basketball hoops, putting greens, batting cages and even a boxing/wrestling ring.

Athletes such as Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley, Randy Couture and Texas Rangers’ Delino DeShields are expected to attend.

“There is no doubt that we were inspired by the success of Comic-Con and we wanted to create something similar for sports fans of the world, instead of meeting your favorite superheroes, you get to meet your favorite sports heroes,” Alberth said.

SportsCon will take place from July 12 to 14 at Fair Park.