



A former McKinney Sunday school teacher convicted of abusing the children of families he befriended at church was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Noel Anderson, 23, of McKinney, sexually abused multiple children who he had ongoing access to during a period of several years through his church.

Church members said the sense of betrayal is deep.

“He was an outstanding youth in our church,” said a concerned parent with knowledge of the case, “the gold standard for what you would want your son to grow up to be.”

Anderson’s five victims ranged in age from 1 ½ years to 6 years old. Anderson confessed to the abuse and said he targeted children he thought would not disclose.

“I have lost all trust and hope,” said another church member, “Just bewildered. Shocked.”

One of the children eventually told her mother that Anderson abused her.

“We’re grateful for these brave children, as their courage helped lock up a serial child predator,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

McKinney Police Department Detectives Ursula Watson and Nolan Palmer investigated the case. Multiple children were forensically interviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County and out-cried in detail about specific incidents of abuse by Anderson.

Anderson pled guilty; the jury returned a guilty verdict, and assessed punishment of 50 years in prison. By law, a sentence for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child is without eligibility for parole.