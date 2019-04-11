



The family of a Grand Prairie woman found dead after a two month disappearance said the police department mishandled the case.

The body of young mother Weltzin Garcia was found in Mountain Creek Lake last week.

The 27-year-old’s family has suffered immeasurably since first reporting her missing in February. They believe the father of Garcia’s two children, Alfonso Hernandez killed her, then himself.

“I believe Alfonso Killed my sister in a cruel and selfish way,” said Garcia’s twin sister Atziry.

Hernandez sent his family a “goodbye” text the day after he and Garcia were last seen.

Dallas police found his body in White Rock Lake in mid-February.

Now the family said police have hurt them as well.

The Grand Prairie Police Department was initially in charge of the Garcia’s disappearance. Two months after Grand Prairie PD started the case, a kayaker found her body.

Atziry Garcia said investigators knew Weltzin was attacked inside her home, but didn’t tell them.

“They let us sleep in the room where my sister was killed. I don’t think they did a good job. They waited for my sister to be found by someone else,” said Atziry.

The cause of death for Weltzin Garcia and Hernandez has not been released yet.

Grand Prairie police did not address the claims from family, only saying they are still working with Dallas police on the case.