By Yona Gavino
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Main Street Arts Festival is bringing the “art and soul” of Texas to downtown Fort Worth.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to soak in the art, music, food, and culture.

Nearly 230 juried artists — spread out across nine blocks — will sell an estimated $4 million worth of art during the event.
More than 50 musical acts will take the stage, and dozens of restaurants will serve up local cuisine.

With Main St. crowds growing larger every year, people are encouraged to plan ahead by reviewing street closures, and using the recommended public transportation.

Organizers says there’s something for everyone.
“This is the No. 3  arts festival in the United States, that has been sourced by many authoritative sources and it’s ranked as the 3rd most competitive. So, the quality of the art you find here is unparalleled. It’s something you can’t get anywhere else in Texas,” says Arts Festival director Claire Armstrong.
The Fort Worth Arts Festival starts Thursday, April 11 and runs through Sunday, April 14.
