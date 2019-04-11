  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBSDFW.COM) – Gas prices in Texas keep rising and are expected to continue increasing as spring driving season gets underway, according to AAA.

AAA says the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is now $2.54, which is six cents more than this day last week. It’s also five cents more than this day a year ago.

Drivers in Midland are seeing the highest prices at $2.70 per gallon, and San Antonio drivers are seeing the least at $2.39.

The national average also continues to increase. It now sits at $2.78 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

AAA says El Paso saw the largest jump at 19 cents compared to a week ago.

Strong demand for gasoline and tightened inventories are some of the factors for the continuing increase of gas prices, according to AAA.

AAA believes prices will keep rising through April.

“Every metropolitan area across Texas saw an increase in gas prices this week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “With spring driving season well underway, demand for retail gasoline is only expected to increase which will likely drive prices at the pump even higher through April.”

