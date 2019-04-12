  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Police arrested a man after a helicopter chase and a SWAT standoff in Dallas. (Credit: CBS 11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 29-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after a police helicopter chase and a SWAT standoff at a home in Oak Cliff, police say.

The incident started at around 4 a.m. when undercover officers saw a vehicle with a stolen license plate at a home in the 200 block of N. Albrook Drive. As the officers continued to watch the vehicle, they saw three males and a female get into it.

Police say they tried to attempt a traffic stop as it drove away, but the vehicle fled from the officers. The department’s Air One helicopter followed the vehicle through the area before the suspects returned to the home on N. Albrook Drive and ran inside.

According to police, officers got five people to leave the home, but there was one man, identified as Hector Lara, who refused to leave and locked himself behind a door.

A SWAT team was called to the home where they eventually forced their way in and arrested the 29-year-old.

Police have not yet said what charges Lara and the other people may face.

