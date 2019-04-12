SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – A San Antonio man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography by sexually abusing a 16-month infant girl.

Tommy Ray Garcia, 23, from San Antonio, was sentenced April 11 by U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra to 30 years in federal prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. On Jan. 2, 2019, Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography.

“Words escape me. The crime here was unimaginably horrific. I am grateful that Judge Ezra sentenced Garcia to the maximum allowed by law. The sexual abuse of children is a problem that our country is not doing nearly enough about. We need to wake up,” said U.S. Attorney Bash.

According to court documents, Garcia admitted that on multiple occasions in 2016, he chose a 16-month-old female who was unable to communicate her trauma, and sexually assaulted her while recording the abuse on videos and pictures. Those videos and images were discovered after he distributed them on social media. During the execution of a search warrant at Garcia’s residence on Jan. 31, 2018, Garcia admitted to authorities that he produced the videos and images of child pornography. He was arrested following his admission and has since remained in federal custody.

“The heavy sentence imposed on Mr. Garcia sends a clear message that there are serious consequences for those who sexually exploit children,” said Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden, HSI San Antonio. “Targeting crimes of this nature is a high priority for HSI. We will continue to dedicate HSI resources worldwide to identify these individuals and bring them to justice.”