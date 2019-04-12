  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Skywalker saga may be coming to an end this December as the latest Star Wars trilogy finishes, but eight months out from its release fans still know precious little about what director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy have in store for “Episode IX.”

That should change Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago when Abrams takes the main stage with Kennedy for what is the most-anticipated event of the five day fan convention.

Just what will be revealed remains a mystery, although many expect to learn the title at least and perhaps even see some footage.

Earlier Star Wars Celebrations have shown trailers or teasers from upcoming installments in the most recent trilogy that kicked off with 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”

“Episode IX”, the ninth film in the Skywalker saga, opens nationwide December 20.

