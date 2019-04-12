UPDATED: April 12, 2019

Officials with The Texas Department of Public Safety and Wise County Sheriff’s Office have located a woman who seemed like she was in distress. She called them after seeing herself in the video and audio they shared. Investigators traveled to the metroplex and met with the 36-year-old woman. They verified she was the same person in the audio and video. She appeared to be safe and well.

WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Wise County officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a young female whose voice was recorded on a home security voicemail system pleading for help.

They released several grainy images captured of the female on surveillance video that was recorded at about 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the Indian Trails subdivision, located about a half mile off U.S. 380 Highway between Bridgeport and Decatur.

“I’m realIy scared,” the female said in an audibly shaky voice. “Will you please open your gate? Please?”

The video recorded of the female as she spoke into the security system showed her looking around as if someone was following her, said the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in a post on their Facebook page.

Authorities said the female, who they think is 15-25 years-old then turned away and ran into the nearby woods.