



Parents in Michigan are locked in a court battle with their son after, he says, they destroyed his massive pornography collection worth almost $29,000.

WXMI reports the unidentified man is suing his parents for about $86,000 in damages for throwing out his collection.

According to the lawsuit, it all started in October 2016 when the man moved back in with his parents after going through a divorce. He lived there for 10 months before he was forced to move due to a domestic dispute, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit stated that when the parents went to his new home to drop off his stuff, he discovered that they didn’t bring his pornography collection. His parents apparently told him that they destroyed it.

The man allegedly filed a police report about the situation, but ultimately, prosecutors did not file charges against the parents.

The lawsuit also stated that the man and his parents exchanged emails after he filed the police report.

The man apparently told his father, in part: “If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere…”

The father allegedly responded with: “Believe it or not, one reason for why I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional heath. I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine. Someday, I hope you will understand.”