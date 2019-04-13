WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Terrell police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 37-year-old man who went missing earlier this week.

The family says Fermin Derios Aguirre has mental health issues, and that they have no way of contacting him.

Aguirre was last seen by his family the morning of Monday, April 8 and was reported missing the next day.

Fermin Derios Aguirre (Credit: Terrell Police)

According to Terrell police, Aguirre was contacted by Garland police Monday evening as he was walking, and they said he appeared to be fine. He was then seen walking towards Centerville Road from Glenbook Drive.

Police say the family has checked places that Aguirre frequently visited but found no signs of him.

Aguirre is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has his name tattooed on both of his forearms, has a clown-face tattoo on his lower left arm and the name “Chacho” on the upper-left portion of his neck. He also has a deformed left ear that’s been through multiple surgeries.

Anyone with information on Aguirre is asked to call police at 469.474.2700.

