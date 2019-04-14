(CBSDFW.COM) – At 43 year old, Tiger Woods captured his fifth green jacket, and it comes 14 years after his last Masters win.

On Sunday afternoon, local golf fans were out celebrating, saying it’s truly inspiring.

“Today was just kind of special,” local golfer Jordan Hayes said. “It made me really want to get out there.”

“He said ‘hey dad do you wanna go hit some balls’ so here we are,” Jordan’s father, Bennie Hayes, said.

“Seeing him actually win a Masters was pretty special just knowing all his struggles throughout the past few years,” Jordan said.

After his win on Sunday, Woods spoke about his golf game and the journey to get where he is now.

“I had serious doubts after what transpired a couple years ago,” Woods said. “I could barely walk, couldn’t sit, couldn’t lay down, couldn’t do much of anything. Luckily, I had the procedure on my back which gave me a chance at having a normal life, but then I realized I could also swing a golf club again.”

For years, back injuries plagued Woods’ golf game, but a 2017 surgery performed by Plano surgeon Dr. Richard Guyer turned things around.

After the procedure and rehabilitation, Dr. Guyer said in a press release that Woods would begin workouts geared to allowing him to return to professional golf. Woods told fans he looked forward to getting back in the game and thanked them their support.

“After his injuries and other personal issues he’s made a great comeback,” local golfer Madelyn Bailey said.

The executive director of The First Tee of Greater Dallas, a nonprofit organization that uses golf to teach children valuable life skills, said Tiger’s win will be used to teach the power of perseverance.

“What he has been through, how long it has been since he won a major, how at one time he said he wasn’t even sure he was going to be able to play golf anymore and yet to go and see him win at the Masters… that’s a pretty good definition of it,” Rambie said. “He’s reached the pinnacle again, being champion at the Masters is a big deal.”