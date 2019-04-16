



– Police in Arlington are investigating three separate murders that happened with a 24 hour period – the latest on Monday afternoon.

Police have made one arrest, for the murder of a 27-year-old man on Sunday evening. They’re still looking for suspect/suspects in the latest two crimes.

The shooting on Monday happened in broad daylight, around 4:00 p.m., at a home near Matlock Road and Debbie Lane. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Juriah Fields, had been shot and lay injured in the driveway and front yard. The 29-year-old was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In that case, police are looking for surveillance video in the area that might help determine exactly what happened and maybe identify the suspect/suspects.

There were two deadly shootings on Sunday night. One of them involved a call to the Amigos Sports Bar on east Park Row. When police arrived they found a security guard shot to death just outside his parked car.

The second Sunday shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Indian Creek Drive. Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as Christian Cruz, injured outside a unit. Cruz was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. Later the next day police arrested Reymund Ruiz and charged him with the murder.

As it stands, police say they haven’t made a connection between the murders.

Anyone with information about the murders is asked to contact Arlington police at 817-459-5325 or by leaving a tip with Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.