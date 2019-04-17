WEATHERSEVERE STORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Death, DFW News, Immigration, Justice Department, Melvin L. Barahona-Godoy, rio grande, smuggling, Yoryi Alexis Perez

LAREDO (AP) — Two Guatemalan men were sentenced to federal prison for their parts in an immigrant-smuggling run that led to the deaths of two Ecuadoran men.

A Justice Department statement says 23-year-old Melvin L. Barahona-Godoy was sentenced in Laredo on Wednesday to 4 years and 9 months in prison, while 29-year-old Yoryi Alexis Perez drew a 6½-year prison term. Both had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally transport immigrants resulting in death. Both will be subject to deportation after completing their prison terms.

Federal officials found at a Laredo residence on Oct. 21, 2017, nine immigrants who were in the country illegally, one of whom was Barahona-Godoy. They say interviews established that Barahona-Godoy and Perez had guided the group across the Rio Grande the previous month. The crossing drowned two persons.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s