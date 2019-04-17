



– Three people are dead after an early morning crash in Dallas involving a passenger car and a semi tractor-trailer.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-30, near Samuell Boulevard.

CBS 11 News crews at the scene were told the car was traveling at more than 100 mph when it slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler and caught fire. None of the three people inside that vehicle were able to escape. The driver of the semi was not seriously injured.

Dallas County Sheriff’s hauled the entire car to the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office for processing and identification.

The car hit the semi with such force that the truck was flipped on its side. After the initial impact the car traveled several hundred feet, crashing into road barriers, before coming to rest.

Hazardous materials crews were called because the fuel tank on the semi broke open and gasoline spilled all over the roadway.

Investigators have given no word on when Interstate-30 is expected to reopen.