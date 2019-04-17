



– Kale and Landon Sawin are identical twins from Benbrook.

“There’s not too much differences about us,” Landon admitted, while sitting next to Kale. “We are kind of the same.”

The two are identical in every way — but one. “We’re buddies most of the time, but today, we’re going to have to change something about that.”

That’s because on Tuesday, the twin brothers competed against each other when the Benbrook baseball team hosted Western Hills High from Fort Worth.

Landon plays for Benbrook. Kale suits up for Western Hills.

Kale transferred to Western Hills after his freshman year at Benbrook, following in the footsteps of their older brother. Landon decided to stay put at Benbrook.

On Tuesday, they played against each other for the very first time, which led to a little twin trash talking.

“The household is always filled with trash talk,” Landon said.

Kale jokingly fired back, “He gets on my last nerve, so I’ve got to let him know who is boss.”

If you think it was difficult for their mom, Chris Larkin, to watch the game, think again.

“There is going to be one I’m cheering for – definitely one,” Larkin admitted with a laugh. “It’s going to be Sawin number 12, because they both are number 12.”

Landon got the last laugh on Tuesday, Benbrook beat Western Hills 9-6.