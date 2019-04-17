WEATHERNORTH TEXAS WEATHER | Alerts | Upload Images | Weather App |
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A young cancer patient paid it forward to other sick kids hospitalized at Children’s Medical Center Plano.

“Do you want a soccer one or a basketball one?” asked Evan Jurgensen.

Evan knows what it’s like to spend holidays at the hospital. The 12-year old spent the past three years undergoing cancer treatment, but is now back home and in school.

While Evan’s health has improved he wanted to bring the joy of the Easter season to other young patients. So, he began collecting donations and Wednesday morning was able to deliver more than 30 baskets to sick children at the hospital.

Evan handed out the baskets to a group of very happy oncology patients.

Good job young man!

