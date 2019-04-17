MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As storms roll into North Texas Wednesday — some possibly severe — residents are looking to get ahead by preparing for any chance of damage to their homes.

One McKinney neighborhood near Highway 121 and Stacy Road that was hit hard by hail in late March is hoping to avoid any further destruction.

On Wednesday, roofing repair signs and patches on roofs can still be seen through the neighborhood.

When that storm hit Jessielyn Dolor’s home, it suffered roof, garage and fence damage, as well as shattered kitchen windows. Her son’s and husband’s car windows were also damaged.

Dolor says they’re still working through the insurance claims and that most of the repairs have not been made.

In preparation for the storm, insurers say now is the time for residents to check their policies in order to know what kind of coverage they have for their homes and cars.

Dolor says it’s great to be prepared for the worst, but she’s really hoping the storms avoid the area.

“It’s crazy but you know we can’t do anything. This is Mother Nature. We can not control anything so we just are praying that this coming storm will be much lighter, less damage. But its so scary, of course,” Dolor said.

Storms are expected to hit McKinney on Wednesday as well as many parts of North Texas. The severe threat increases going into the evening hours with possible high winds and large hail.

If residents do get damage, insurers advise getting multiple estimates before deciding which company to go with for repairs.