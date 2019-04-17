FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are looking for a suspect who, they say, had a gun and forced a man to withdraw money from an ATM to steal it.

According to police, the victim was loading groceries into his car in the 3100 block of S. University Drive on March 13 when he was approached by the suspect who pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect and the victim walked to a nearby ATM where the victim was forced to take out money. The suspect then took the money and returned the victim to his vehicle.

The suspect then left without injury to the victim. Police were able to obtain surveillance video in order to get a clear picture of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 817.392.4378.