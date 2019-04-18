MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing mother who never picked up her child from the babysitter last night.
Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes, 26, normally picks up her child at about 7:30 p.m. after she gets off work. But no one has seen or heard from her since Wednesday. She has not responded to repeated telephone calls from family, friends and police.
Reyes’ 2017 Jeep Wrangler was discovered abandoned in the 3500 block of Roseland Avenue in Dallas Thursday morning.
Relatives are caring for her child until she is located. Reyes is approximately 5’2″ and weighs 135 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Reyes is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972.285.6336.