WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Attorney General William Barr is set to release the long-anticipated report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. CST Thursday to discuss the report before it’s officially released. You can watch it here live on CBSDFW.COM.
