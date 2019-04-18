SPECIAL REPORTJustice Department Set To Release Redacted Version Of The Mueller Report - Watch Live
Filed Under:2016 Presidential Election, Director Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, Mueller Report, Presidential Election, Robert Mueller, russia, William Barr


WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Attorney General William Barr is set to release the long-anticipated report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the FBI headquarters June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m. CST Thursday to discuss the report before it’s officially released. You can watch it here live on CBSDFW.COM.

