RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for three men who robbed a juvenile in Rosebud Park on Wednesday.
The victim flagged down police in the 2700 block of Rosebud Lane. He told them that the suspects assaulted him, injuring his head, face and hands. He described the suspects as Hispanic males dressed in all black. The victim said they left in a maroon sedan and dark colored early 2000’s model SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.
Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment and he was later released.
Detectives said the robbery was an isolated incident and there isn’t a threat to public safety.
Anyone with information about the suspect(s) should contact Sergeant Wright at 817.616.3788 or ewright@richandhills.com.