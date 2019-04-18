DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Severe thunderstorms rumbled across North Texas, the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma, producing several tornadoes and unleashing widespread hail.
Much of the metroplex was spared from the worst of severe weather that blew through late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, but that wasn’t the case in Lindsay, about seven miles west of Gainesville. There windshields were cracked, windows busted and no doubt many roofs damaged after golf ball-size hail rained down.
Hail and strong downpours also came barreling down in Alvord, a small city in Wise County. So much hail fell, varying from pea- to egg-sized, that for a while the ground was covered in a sheet of white ice.
Strong winds hit elsewhere Wednesday evening, toppling utility poles and trees and downing power lines in parts of North Texas.
No significant structural damage has been reported.
Seven tornadoes were reported across the Plains from the northeastern Texas Panhandle to southeastern Kansas.
The National Weather Service received numerous reports of hail pelting the storm-struck areas.
The storms were expected to move Thursday into the Deep South, days after dozens of tornadoes from East Texas to Georgia left at least eight dead.
