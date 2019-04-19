Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Sixty-five percent of Americans now think marijuana should be legal — a record high in CBS News polling.
Most view marijuana as less harmful than alcohol and believe it is less dangerous than other drugs. Many opponents of legalization, however, think it leads to a rise in crime and most favor the federal government taking action to stop the sale of pot in states where it is currently legal.
