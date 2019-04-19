DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite mother has been missing for nearly two days, and police are asking the public to help find her.
Prisma Reyes, 26, was last seen at a Dallas apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. Police have now released surveillance video and hope someone will recognize Reyes. She’s seen standing outside of elevators, talking on the phone.
“The hope is with the video someone sees her clothing, sees her mannerisms. maybe they recognize her. Maybe they remember seeing her somewhere, and they’ll reach out to us and identify the location of her whereabouts,”says Lt. Stephen Biggs with the Mesquite Police Department.
The single mom normally picks up her son at about 7:30 when she finishes work, according to police. When she was two hours late to pick up the 6-year-old, she was reported missing. Thursday morning, police found her 2017 Jeep Wrangler abandoned at the same place where she was spotted in the video.
“It is unusual for anyone I think to abandon a vehicle, but really to not pick up their child when they’re supposed to? I think that’s probably our biggest concern is why she didn’t pick her child up and is she safe?,” says Lt. Biggs.
Her mother tells CBS 11 News that Reyes has never left her family and never would. She says the child’s father lives outside of Austin, and she doesn’t think he’s involved with her disappearance. She says she is very concerned and can’t think of anyone or anything suspicious.
Police are talking to Reyes’ friends and family and going to all of her known locations. If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Mesquite Police.