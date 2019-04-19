Comments
Bernie Sanders (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming to Fort Worth for the second of two rallies he has scheduled in Texas next week.
The Democratic senator of Vermont will be hosting a rally on Thursday, April 25 at Burnett Park on W. 7th Street. His campaign says the event will be free and open to the public.
Sanders is running in the 2020 presidential election against numerous prominent Democrats for the White House seat.
His last visit to Texas was in March 2018 before the midterm elections in November to garner votes for the Democratic party.
He will be in Houston for a rally next Wednesday before the one in Fort Worth.