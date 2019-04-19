  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — “Aquaman” is clean-shaven.

Actor Jason Momoa on Wednesday released a video in which he shaved off his signature beard and mustache in order to promote recycling. He started by saying farewell to his “Game of Thrones” and DC characters Drogo and Arthur Curry.

Momoa said he thought he last shaved in 2012.

Jason Mamoa attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 39-year-old says he wanted to do it to “bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet.” He says aluminum is the one thing that can save the earth and he promoted his own line of sparkling water in aluminum cans.

Momoa says “there’s a change coming and it’s aluminum.” Recycling scrap aluminum requires only 5% of the energy required to make new aluminum.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s most current data from 2015 showed nearly 55% of aluminum beer and soft drink cans were recycled compared to 30% of plastic bottles.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

