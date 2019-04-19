  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Arlington, burglary, caught on camera

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people smashed open a window and stole a gun and Playstation 4s, according to an Arlington homeowner. And it was all caught on camera.

The burglary happened at a home near Stage West Drive and U.S. 287. Police confirmed they responded to a call about a burglary on Wednesday in that area.

(Credit: Ring)

In the video, one of the males could be seen hopping the fence into the backyard. Another male’s face could be seen as he spots the camera before he puts his hood on.

One of the suspected burglars then picks up what appears to be a nearby brick and smashes the glass on the backdoor. They both enter the home and that’s where the video ends.

The homeowner says they stole a gun and their children’s PS4s.

There has been no word of any arrests made in this case yet.

