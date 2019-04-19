WACO (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of a surer who died from a “brain-eating amoeba” after visiting a surf park in Texas has filed a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit.
New Jersey native Fabrizio Stabile died in September 2018. The man’s mother, Rita Stabile, claims BSR Surf Resort, owners of Parsons Barefoot Ski Ranch in Waco, could have prevented her son’s death.
According to the Houston Chronicle, test results from the water park found that Stabile’s exposure to the Naegleria fowleri amoeba “likely” occurred at the park.
Federal and state health officials collected water samples six days after Stabile’s death and the results showed it was cloudy, contained organisms associated with fecal matter and lacked enough chlorine to disinfect the water.
The lawsuit claims the park’s “blue-green dyed waves” made it nearly impossible for anyone to see that water conditions weren’t right.
According to the CDC, the Naegleria fowleri amoeba has been diagnosed nearly 140 times since 1962, with only four survivors.