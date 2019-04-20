Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Glengreen Drive, pleasant grove

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old is dead and another injured after a shooting Saturday morning in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

Police say they responded to the shooting in the 9800 block of Glengreen Drive at around 9:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found Brandon Small dead from a gunshot wound.

According to police, another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that they saw three to four people leaving the scene right after the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3675 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

