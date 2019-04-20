  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old man is dead after a vehicle he was driving crashed and rolled over on I-35E in Dallas early Saturday morning, authorities say.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to an overturned vehicle crash at around 2 a.m. on the northbound I-35E exit ramp to Saner Avenue.

When authorities arrived, they found 24-year-old Brandon Lee Gonzales had been partially ejected out of the driver-side window. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner.

A passenger was found unconscious in the backseat, and he was transported to the hospital in stable condition by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and authorities have not said if another vehicle was involved.

