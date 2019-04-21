  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at around 9:10 a.m Saturday in the 9800 block of Glengreen Drive. When they got there, they found Brandon Small dead from a gunshot wound.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police say they found video that showed Olajuwon Brown running away from the scene while holding a pistol.

Olajuwon Brown mugshot (Credit: Dallas Police)

Police say Brown voluntarily interviewed with officers after he was identified. The 18-year-old was then arrested and charged with the murder of Small. His bond is set at $100,000.

