FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth dive teams have recovered the bodies of a father and son at a large rock quarry after the two went into the water late Saturday evening.
Officials said the incident happened at a quarry in the 2200 block of Silver Creek. One of the men reportedly fell into the water that evening and other went in to try and save him.
Officials said dive teams were sent to find the two men but were unable to search for long as the area was “pitch black” and the water was 15 degrees and between 50 to 100 feet deep.
Divers resumed their search Sunday morning and were able to recover the bodies before 12:30 p.m.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Officials said the father and son were employees at the nearby Silver Creek Materials business.