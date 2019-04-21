Filed Under:Bruton Road, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Lekeye Danard Mitchell Jr, Mesquite Police, Murder, Raymond Charles Webb

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 17-year-old in Mesquite Saturday afternoon, police say.

Raymond Charles Webb, 24, was charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Lekeye Danard Mitchell Jr.

Raymond Charles Webb mugshot (Credit: Mesquite PD)

Police say the shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Bruton Road. When officers arrived, they found Mitchell dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation led to police arresting Webb in connection to the death. His bond is set at $1 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s