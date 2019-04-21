Comments
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 17-year-old in Mesquite Saturday afternoon, police say.
Raymond Charles Webb, 24, was charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Lekeye Danard Mitchell Jr.
Police say the shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Bruton Road. When officers arrived, they found Mitchell dead from a gunshot wound.
The investigation led to police arresting Webb in connection to the death. His bond is set at $1 million.