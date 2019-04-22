Comments
This file photo shows a single-engine plane flying through the air. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
KINGSLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Texas.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon near the air strip at the Shirley Williams Airport in Kingsland, about 200 miles southwest of Dallas. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two people onboard the plane died in the crash.
Authorities say the plane was a lightweight, single-engine aircraft.
The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating, and the cause of the crash is not yet known.
