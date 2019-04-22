  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:airplane crash, deadly plane crash, Fatal Plane Crash, Kingsland, National Transportation Safety Board, plane crash, single-engine airplane, Texas Department of Public Safety
This file photo shows a single-engine plane flying through the air. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KINGSLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Texas.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon near the air strip at the Shirley Williams Airport in Kingsland, about 200 miles southwest of Dallas. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the two people onboard the plane died in the crash.

Authorities say the plane was a lightweight, single-engine aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating, and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s